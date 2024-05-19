In Russia, after explosions, refinery in Sloviansk-na-Kuban and oil depot in Vyborg are on fire - mass media. VIDEO

On the night of 18-19 May, Russian telegram channels reported explosions and fires at oil refineries in Vyborg, Leningrad Region, and Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Region. Preliminarily, it was due to a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and telegram channels.

"Eyewitnesses report the sound of explosions in Vyborg, Leningrad region. After that, a fire broke out near a local oil depot," the Baza telegram channel said in a statement.

Later, the governor of the Leningrad region reported that an explosion occurred in the building of the old Vyborg oil depot due to the use of pyrotechnics. There were no injuries, threats, or fires.

The Krasnodar region's operational headquarters reported an attack by at least 10 drones.

According to representatives of the operational headquarters, a fire broke out in the Kushchevsky district after one of the drones crashed, but did not affect the territory of the settlements. The fire is being extinguished, and there are no casualties or damage.

In Sloviansk-on-Kuban, one of the drones crashed on the territory of a refinery. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.

As a reminder, according to the Intelligence Directorate, Ukrainian drones damaged 14% of Russia's oil refining capacity.