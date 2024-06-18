Son of Vinnytsia TCR head promised evaders "package" of documents for travelling abroad for $20 thousand - SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SBI officers detained the son of the head of one of the branches of the Vinnytsia United City Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, who promised to "prepare" a package of documents for a local resident to travel abroad for money.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

The man claimed that for $20,000 his father would prepare documents that would allow him to avoid mobilisation and leave Ukraine.

Read more: Three schemes for draft dodgers are blocked in Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions - SSU









"According to intelligence, the official's son offered similar "help" to other people. In particular, during the searches, empty summonses, more than a dozen copies of passports of men of military age, cash in different currencies were found and seized from him," the statement said.

On 14 June, the SBI detained the official's son while he was transferring $15,000. He had previously received $5,000 from the "client".

The places of residence and work of the defendant and his father were searched.