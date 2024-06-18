Enemy received decent rebuff in Siversk direction. Battle near Synkivka continues, - General Staff

To date, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day on 18 June 2024 has reached 56. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions, where half of all assault operations of this day took place and are still ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

As noted, the border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from artillery strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, the village of Obody was hit by terrorist artillery from the direction of Novye Puty (Russia) and the village of Mohrytsia from the direction of Hornal (Russia).

Situation in the Kharkiv region

The aggressor also continues to launch guided aerial bombs from its territory in the Kharkiv region. Thus, seven Russian UAVs have already caused destruction in the vicinity of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Starytsa. The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector increased to four. All of them continue to take place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made a total of six assault attacks. Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Berestove were repelled by our defenders. The battle near Syinkivka is ongoing.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, militants launched five assault operations in the Liman sector today. At present, fighting continues in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Terny.

In the Siversk direction, the number of engagements near Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka, and Vyymka increased to 13. The enemy received a decent rebuff, and the situation is under control of the Defence Forces.

The enemy is also active in the Kramatorsk direction, where it launched unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka and Nove neighbourhood. Fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske. A total of five combat engagements were registered in the sector.

"Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day took place in the Pokrovske sector, where Russian occupiers tried to improve their position 15 times. Currently, there are six battles in the areas of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopokrovske. Attacks near Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha were repelled. The situation is under the control of our defenders," the report says.

In the Kurakhove direction, two occupiers' attacks near Krasnohorivka are being repelled.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled another enemy assault attempt near Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, in addition to an unsuccessful ground attack near Novodanylivka, the enemy launched three attacks with aerial vehicles near Vozdvyzhivka.