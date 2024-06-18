Drone operators rejoice at hitting Russian tank camouflaged in forest: "Finally, bitch! Turret’s been blown off, f#ck!". VIDEO

The drone operators of the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit destroyed an enemy tank whose crew was carefully disguised and skilfully resisted the attacks of Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the attack, an ammunition package in an enemy armoured vehicle detonated.

"Sincere emotions of our drone operators after hard but effective work. We had to work hard due to the bad weather, good protection of the tank with branches, active armour and electronic warfare. But we achieved our goal, and the powerful detonation of the f#ggish tin can gives us a positive mood for the whole day) with the detonation of all of us," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Strong language!

