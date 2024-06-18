More than half million children in Ukraine study remotely, - Lisovyi

Due to the war, more than half a million Ukrainian children are studying remotely, which affects the quality of education.

This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today we have more than half a million children studying remotely, and the quality of this distance education is very different, often not very high. And today we are working on both solutions that provide access to full-time education and solutions that will provide children who, due to circumstances, cannot return to full-time education with quality online education. And this is about gadgets and relevant digital solutions that will be presented at the summit," said the head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Lisovyi stressed that it is important for those children who are currently studying abroad to preserve their identity.

"It is important that countries facilitate the return of Ukrainians to Ukraine. And we, for our part, taking care of children's development, understand that children should study at schools abroad full-time. Nevertheless, we are creating a channel of influence on our citizens through the study of the Ukrainian component. The international community is helping us with this, and the government of Ukraine and the ministries of education of the countries we are negotiating with are assisting us in this and supporting us in preserving the identity of Ukrainians abroad, despite the fact that they are integrating into this environment," the minister added.