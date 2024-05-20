ENG
Occupier tries in vain to understand design of "unknown" weapon and make shot. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier at the position twisting an unknown weapon in his hands for a long time, trying in vain to understand its design and make a shot.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the invader turns the grenade launcher several times, probably with different ends in the direction of the shot, tries to press something, accidentally drops the weapon from his hands and finally throws it angrily in the direction in which it was supposed to be fired.

Watch more: UAV operator laughs at occupier who wounded comrade with jet stream backflash while shooting from RPG-7: "What stupid f**k! Stupid f**king monkey!". VIDEO

Russian Army (8962) odd things (52) education (52)
