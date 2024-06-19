Court of Appeal bans activities of political party "Our Land"

On June 19, 2024, a panel of judges of the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice and banned the activities of the Our Land political party.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the court's press service.

The court also ruled to transfer the property, funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city and district organizations, primary branches and other structural units to the state.

The full text of the decision on the case of banning the political party will be published on the official websites of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

What is known about the party?

"'Our Land' is a pro-Russian political party created mainly from the Party of Regions. It was registered in 2011 by Party of Regions People's Deputy Anton Kisse under the name 'Bloc Party'.

