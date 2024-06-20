Ruscists open fire on civilian car in Kherson region: man is killed
On the morning of 20 June, Russian invaders fired at a civilian car in the village of Tekstylne, Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.
The head of the RMA expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password