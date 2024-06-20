ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4315 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
683 0

Ruscists open fire on civilian car in Kherson region: man is killed

Рашисти атакували автівку в селищі Текстильне на Херсонщині

On the morning of 20 June, Russian invaders fired at a civilian car in the village of Tekstylne, Kherson region

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The head of the RMA expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Read more: Last day, occupiers shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region, 1 person died

Author: 

shoot out (14398) Khersonska region (2280)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 