Ruscists open fire on civilian car in Kherson region: man is killed

On the morning of 20 June, Russian invaders fired at a civilian car in the village of Tekstylne, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The head of the RMA expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Read more: Last day, occupiers shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region, 1 person died