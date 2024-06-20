Last day, occupiers shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region, 1 person died

During the past day, the enemy did not stop shelling the residential quarters of the settlements of the Kherson region. There are dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

On June 10, Antonivka, Romashkove, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Oleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Chervony Maiak, Olhivka, Mykhailivka, Zmiivka, Respublikaniets, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Havrylivka, Trudoliubivka came under enemy fire and airstrikes. Novomykolaivka, Potemkine, Shlyakhove, Mala Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykolaivka and the city of Kherson.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses were damaged; the territory of the shopping center, the elevator, the farm, and the gas station," the message says.

Russians killed a person in the Kherson Oblast yesterday. Three more people were injured.

Read more: One person was injured as result of Russian strike on Olhivka in Kherson region