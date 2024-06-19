One person was injured as result of Russian strike on Olhivka in Kherson region

Today, June 19, in the morning, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region.

This was reported in the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a residential building was hit by enemy fire, and a fire broke out as a result of the shelling. A 67-year-old woman was injured - she suffered an explosive and craniocerebral injury, a contusion, as well as burns to the head, limbs, and chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, she is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

It was previously reported that a hospital in Kherson was hit by an enemy attack, and ambulances were damaged as a result of the shelling.