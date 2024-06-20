Ukraine and EU have extended "transport visa-free" for one year - Shmyhal

The effect of "transport visa-free" between Ukraine and the EU has been extended for one year.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukraine and the European Commission have extended the validity of the "transport visa-free" for one year, with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025. Truck transportation from Ukraine to the EU and from the European Union to Ukraine will no longer require special permits," the message says.

According to Shmyhal, the updated agreement provides for a number of mutual obligations regarding the availability of licenses for transportation and marking of trucks.

"Transport visa-free" has already strengthened our economy. During the one-and-a-half years of the agreement, Ukraine exported 48% more goods to the EU than in the same period before its signing. We expect this positive trend to continue. "Visa-free" promotes imports, which grow by 44%. These are, in particular, goods and equipment needed by Ukrainian manufacturers to improve the production process," the head of government explained.

