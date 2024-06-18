Ministry of Energy was instructed to hold regular briefings on state of power system - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy to hold regular briefings on the state of Ukraine's energy system.

He said this during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"Generators have now become essentials for people and businesses. According to the explanation of the Ministry of Health and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, sanitary standards for exceeding noise levels do not apply in the context of emergency and emergency situations. Therefore, there are no fines for this," the Prime Minister explained.

"To prevent further manipulations and psyop, I have instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure that the public is regularly informed in the form of briefings on the state of the power system and key issues," Shmyhal added.

