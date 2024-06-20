AFU General Staff: 85 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, invaders continue to operate actively in Pokrovsk direction

As of 4 pm, 85 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The occupiers continue to operate actively in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

The enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk direction to 13. The number of unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position increased to ten. In addition, the invaders continue to attack in the areas of Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar. The occupiers are acting with the support of aviation - they dropped a guided aerial bomb.

In the Pokrovsk direction, ten combat engagements are currently taking place in the areas of Sokil, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove and Novooleksandrivka. The enemy is using aviation - they bombarded Yevhenivka and Vovche with five GABs. The number of offensives and assaults in the direction today has increased to 28.

The battle continues in the Kurakhove direction. Another one took place near Kostiantynivka, in the Vremivka. An enemy attack was repelled in Orikhiv, near Mala Tokmachka, and two on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.