Central authorities blocked Kyiv’s aid to Chernihiv for construction of fortifications - Kyiv City Council Secretary

The government has blocked aid to Chernihiv from Kyiv for the construction of additional fortifications. Thus, the central government prevents cities from defending themselves against Russia's offensive and helping each other.

This was stated on Facebook by Kyiv City Council Secretary Volodymyr Bondarenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The central government blocked UAH 25 million from Kyiv to Chernihiv for the restoration and construction of fortifications. Officials have literally blocked the cities' ability to defend themselves against Russia's offensive and help each other. Think about it: during a major war, which has not been seen in Europe for almost 80 years, obstacles are being put in place for cities that ask for the opportunity to build fortifications and fortifications. And at the same time, the splash image of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine contains the slogan: "Together to Victory!". Hypocrisy as it is...", wrote Volodymyr Bondarenko.

The Secretary of the Kyiv City Council explained that on May 17, the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, appealed to the Kyiv community to finance the construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region for UAH 25 million. Realizing that this is the direction of the aggressor's likely attack on Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko supported the initiative of the Chernihiv community. The Ministry of Finance initially approved the allocation of funds, and then, apparently having received instructions, withdrew its approval, Bondarenko said.

He emphasized that instead of receiving help from the central government, communities are forced to look for ways to circumvent obstacles.

"Does the government no longer consider the Russian offensive a threat? It is very similar to the situation in early 2022 when Kyiv began forming the TRO before the invasion, and opponents mocked and called us panic. Mock a lot... Instead of jointly fighting the enemy, the Kyiv City Council is forced to constantly take the spoke out of the wheel and look for opportunities to legally circumvent obstacles," Volodymyr Bondarenko emphasized.

Acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako said that the military had requested the construction of additional fortifications, but the city had no money for it.

"At the request of the military leadership, Chernihiv needs to strengthen fortifications near the city. The budget is difficult now, as the state has withdrawn 800 million personal income tax. They have withdrawn funds from cities, and now they have also banned them from receiving aid for the construction of fortifications. Imagine the level of cynicism of politicians! Officials chose politics over the security of the entire region and petty political jealousy," Lomako said.

As reported, during the May session of the Kyiv City Council, acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako appealed to Kyiv deputies and the community to help strengthen the fortifications around Chernihiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko instructed him to resolve this issue, emphasizing that it was also about protecting Kyiv from the north.

