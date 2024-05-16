Kyiv community will help Chernihiv community strengthen its fortifications: "This will make capital more secure"

During a session of the Kyiv City Council, the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, asked the deputies and the community of Kyiv to help strengthen the fortifications around Chernihiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko instructed to resolve this issue, emphasizing that it is also the defense of Kyiv from the north, Censor.NET reports.

"Chernihiv protects the city of Kyiv in the north. Thanks to the steadfastness of Chernihiv residents, the enemy was unable to break through to Kyiv from this direction at the beginning of the war. I am giving a corresponding instruction to the relevant deputy to work on this issue. I am convinced that we will be able to help not only Chernihiv residents, but also make our city stronger and more secure," Klytschko said.

The acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, noted that the construction of fortifications began immediately after the liberation of the region from the occupiers. But now there is a need to strengthen protection.

"Chernihiv is located 80 kilometers from the border with Russia. From the first days of the great war, at the cost of great destruction and losses, thanks to the heroism of our soldiers and residents, the hero city held back the enemy for 36 days and did not let him go further into the country. Then Chernihiv became a shield that protected not only itself but also the capital from evil. Immediately after we repelled the enemy, the city began building a network of fortifications around Chernihiv. In 2 years, in 2022 and 2023, the city invested more than 110 million hryvnias in this construction. And now, given today's alarming situation at the front, in Kharkiv region in particular, given the appeal of the military leadership to our city, we need to continue this work. To strengthen, reinforce and complete additional concrete structures," said Lomako.

He noted that Chernihiv's budget was in a difficult situation after the "military" personal income tax was withdrawn from communities.

"We have adopted a city budget with a development budget of UAH 800 million, and UAH 800 million of ‘military’ personal income tax was withdrawn by the Verkhovna Rada. Given that the city is still recovering from the destruction it suffered in 2022, and that it is not only about protecting Chernihiv, but also about protecting the capital, we appeal to the Kyiv City Council and the community of the capital. Support the construction of fortifications on a co-financing basis so that we can complete them in the coming months," Lomako emphasized.

The acting mayor of Chernihiv thanked the community of Kyiv and Mayor Klytschko for the assistance provided earlier.

"I am very grateful to all of you, the community of Kyiv, for the largest contribution to the reconstruction of Chernihiv - UAH 100 million, which you voted for in 2022 and we used to rebuild housing and critical infrastructure of the city. I am personally grateful to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko and the deputies for their support in preserving local self-government in Chernihiv. I am convinced that only together we will defeat the enemy and rebuild our country together," Lomako emphasized.