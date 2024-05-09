Enemy plans to strike critical infrastructure facilities of Chernihiv - CMA

The Russian invaders are probably planning strikes on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv. Residents of the city are asked not to ignore the air alert.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is planning to strike critical infrastructure," he said.

What objects are under threat?

The objects of critical infrastructure, according to the head of the CMA, include:

television and radio towers;

thermal power plants;

gas distribution stations;

administrative buildings of authorities, etc.

The head of the CMA asks residents of Chernihiv not to ignore it and to take shelter in the event of an air alarm.

"Avoid crowded places and stay away from critical infrastructure," added Bryzhynskyi.

Rocket attack on Chernihiv on April 17

It will be recalled that Russia shelled Chernihiv around 9:00 a.m. Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, reported that "the enemy launched three rocket strikes almost in the center of the city."

Chernihiv Regional Blood Center asked people to donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17, 18 people died and 78 were injured.

