Tomorrow will be day of mourning in Chernihiv

April 18 is declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for those killed by Russian missile strikes on April 17.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting mayor of the city, Oleksandr Lomako, Censor.NET reports.

"The final number of victims is still being established, the search and rescue operation continues. As of now, unfortunately, we have 15 dead and 61 injured, including three children," he said.

Missile attack on Chernihiv on 17 April

Russia shelled Chernihiv at around 9:00 am. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that "the enemy launched three rocket attacks almost in the centre of the city".

There are 14 dead and more than 60 injured.

The Chernihiv Regional Blood Centre asks people to come and donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".