Explosion in bank in centre of Chernihiv in morning. PHOTOS

On 6 May, around 4 am, an explosion occurred in a bank in the centre of Chernihiv

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Chernihiv region.

"Today at around 4 a.m., the police received a report of an explosion in a bank in the centre of Chernihiv. The explosion caused a fire, and the building was damaged. No one was injured," the statement said.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, police investigative teams, explosives experts, and the leadership of the Chernihiv Oblast Police and Chernihiv District Police are currently working at the scene.

The incident was registered in the pre-trial investigation register under the article on intentional destruction or damage to property by explosion. Police are currently working at the scene.

