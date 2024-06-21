24th Separate Mechanised Brigade was redeployed to strengthen defence of Chasiv Yar

The 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo is redeployed to strengthen the defence of Chasiv Yar.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's official Facebook page.

The report says that the situation in and around the city is extremely difficult. The enemy is constantly launching massive frontal assaults and trying to bypass the town from the north and south.

"The occupiers are mercilessly shelling Chasiv Yar with guided aerial bombs and all possible types of weapons. The soldiers of the 24th Brigade are massively destroying enemy infantry and equipment, disrupting their plans and making them pay a huge price for every metre of land. Unfortunately, we also have losses," the brigade's press service said.

