Kuleba on participation of Russian Federation in second Peace Summit: It is possible according to format of "grain agreement"

Ukraine does not seek direct contacts with the Russian side.

He noted that the participation of the Russian Federation in the second Global Peace Summit is possible in the format of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We have a very successful experience of negotiations regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative. When Ukraine negotiated with Turkey and the UN, then Turkey and the UN negotiated with Russia. The agreement looked like a document signed between Turkey, the UN, and Ukraine and Turkey, the UN and Russia." , - explained the minister.

At the same time, Kuleba noted, Kyiv does not seek direct contacts with the Russian side.

"Given all the crimes they commit against our state and want to destroy it. I want to remind everyone that Russia's strategic goal remains the same - the destruction of the Ukrainian state," the foreign minister added.

