Pentagon confirms permission to use US weapons against Russian troops anywhere across border with Russia, not just near Kharkiv region

Україна може бити по армії РФ на російській території американською зброєю

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could use the weapons provided by the US to strike Russian forces anywhere across the border with Russia, not just those located near Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

"The ability to return fire in the event of a firing is what this policy is about... as we see Russian forces firing across the border, Ukraine can return fire on those ground forces using US-provided munitions," Ryder said.

He added that this is self-defence, so it is "quite logical" that Ukraine could use US weapons to hit Russian troops on the other side of the border.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also confirmed that the United States has allowed Ukraine to use US weapons to defeat any Russian forces attacking across the border.

