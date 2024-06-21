One person died and two were injured as result of Russian attack on Vozdvizhivka in Zaporizhzhia
The occupiers bombarded Vozdvizhivka in Zaporizhzhia with high-explosive aerial bombs, as a result of which one person died and two were injured.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians shelled the Vozdvizhivka district with high-explosive aerial bombs and completely destroyed a private house in which civilians lived," the message reads.
As noted, a 32-year-old man died. In addition, a 58-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured and were taken to the hospital.
Also remind, on the morning of June 21, Russian invaders shelled Selidove in the Donetsk region, as a result of the shelling, 2 people died and 3 were injured.
