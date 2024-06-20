In Huliaipole, ruscists tried to attack police evacuation vehicle with FPV drone: law enforcement officer was injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 20 June, Russian troops fired an FPV drone at a police evacuation vehicle in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. Law enforcement officers evacuated a 61-year-old resident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"The kamikaze drone struck very close to the armoured vehicle of the evacuation team," the statement said.

It is noted that at the time of the attack, in addition to the police officers, there was also a 61-year-old woman in the car who decided to leave for a safer place.

The car's armour saved their lives. However, one of the law enforcement officers suffered a post-concussion syndrome, the Interior Ministry added.

Read more: NABU: UAH 16.6 million of losses were caused to state during procurement at Ministry of Internal Affairs state institution



