Blinken’s deputy Bass arrives in Kyiv for visit
US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Ambassador Bridget Brink.
"I am pleased to welcome Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass to Kyiv," the statement said.
It is noted that Bass will meet with Ukrainian officials and other partners.
