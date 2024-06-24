In Dagestan, unidentified gunmen opened fire on synagogue, church and police post. There are dead and wounded. "Counter-terrorist operation" was announced in region. (updated)

On Sunday, 23 June, unknown armed men staged terrorist attacks in the Russian republic of Dagestan in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

According to Russian media, unknown persons fired automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church in Derbent. Subsequently, footage of the local synagogue on fire was posted on social media.

According to preliminary information, one police officer was killed and one wounded as a result of a shooting in Derbent.

Later, the head of the Dagestan Public Oversight Commission, Shamil Khadulaev, reported that a priest was killed during an attack on an Orthodox church in Derbent, his throat being slit.

Meanwhile, in Makhachkala, unidentified persons opened fire on a street post of the Russian Road Patrol Service. According to preliminary reports, one police officer was killed and six others were wounded.

The "Intercept" plan was introduced in the region.

In addition, Russian media reported that unknown persons opened fire on the border between Russia and occupied Abkhazia, near the checkpoint on the Psou River. It is reported that there were killed and wounded.

Additional information

Later, Russian authorities reported that six law enforcement officers were killed and 12 wounded.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that the death toll from the attack on Dagestan had risen to 9 people, including 7 law enforcement officers. Also, according to local resources, 25 people were injured.

The Russian public media outlet Mash reported that 40 people were allegedly held by the attackers in a church in Makhachkala. However, the Dagestan Interior Ministry later denied this information.

The authorities introduced a "counter-terrorist operation" in Dagestan. Rosgvardia military vehicles were spotted on the streets of Derbent.

Russian Telegram channels also reported that two sons of the head of Dagestan's Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov - Osman and Adil Omarov, allegedly took part in the attack on Makhachkala. They were reportedly "eliminated" and several other attackers were detained.

