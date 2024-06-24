Series of explosions occurred in Crimea. There is information about "arrivals" at occupiers’ military unit - media

Late in the evening on Sunday, 23 June, explosions occurred in several cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by "Suspilne Krym" and the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the sources of "Suspilne Krym", around 22:00, explosions occurred in occupied Yevpatoria.

At 22:03, an air raid was announced in occupied Sevastopol. However, 10 minutes later, the alert was cancelled. For the duration of the alert, sea and land public transport was suspended.

In turn, the "Krymskyi Viter" Telegram channel reports that about eight explosions were heard in Zaozerne, Yevpatoria and Donuzlav. The public channel writes that many ambulances were spotted in Yevpatoria and the village of Vitino. A fire also broke out in Vitino.

"Krymskyi Viter" also reports that there was an "arrival" at a military unit between Molochne and Zatyshne.

The publicist also added that local residents also heard several explosions in the area of Chornomorske and Mizhvodne.

