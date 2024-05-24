Series of loud explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea - media. VIDEO

On the evening of Thursday, 23 May, explosions were heard in several cities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, explosions were heard in Yevpatoriya, Saki, Simferopol and Alushta.

This was reported to "Suspilne Krym" by local residents, Censor.NET reports.

At least two explosions were reported in Yevpatoriya. Other eyewitnesses reported a series of five explosions from the direction of Saki, two of which were powerful. Explosions were also reported in the north of Simferopol.

It is noted that maritime passenger transport has suspended its movement in occupied Sevastopol.

Crimeans also report a series of explosions in occupied Alushta. According to eyewitnesses, there were at least 5-6 explosions.

Footage from Alushta, allegedly, appeared on social media.

Other details and consequences of the explosions on the temporarily occupied peninsula are still unknown.

As a reminder, on 19 May, explosions were reported in the occupied Crimea.