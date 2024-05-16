Belbek airfield in Crimea was again attacked by rockets. VIDEO

Last night, another fire broke out at the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that on the evening of 15 May, a fire broke out at the Belbek military airfield. According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, a fuel depot caught fire as a result of a missile attack at the airfield.

The occupying authorities of the peninsula said that last night air defence forces shot down several targets over Sevastopol and Simferopol.

Last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Belbek airfield. According to preliminary reports, the airfield's equipment and air defense systems were damaged.

