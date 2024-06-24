Satellite images showing the aftermath of strikes on military facility near Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

The Planet Labs satellite recorded traces of fires on the territory of the Russian military facility in the village of Vitino near Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea.

This is evidenced by satellite photos of June 24, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to OpenStreetMap, there is the 40th separate command and measurement complex (Center for Long-Range Space Communications), which is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces. This is an important military unit in the Russian space communications and satellite navigation system.

"The Liana satellite surveillance and information gathering system, which includes Lotus and Pion-NKS satellites, is located on the territory of this Center. "Pion-NKS, in particular, uses active radar for maritime reconnaissance and information gathering," military expert Anatoliy Khrapchynsky told Schemes.



He added that the Russian army can also use this center to control groups of GLONASS satellites (the Russian equivalent of the American GPS, this system is operated, in particular, by the Russian state corporation Roscosmos) and electronic warfare systems such as Tirada-2 and Bylina-MM, which, according to Khrapchynskyi, "are designed to suppress communication signals from enemy satellites."

As a reminder, on the night of June 24, a series of loud explosions occurred, as reported by residents of Yevpatoria and the settlements of Molochne and Vitino, as well as Crimean telegram channels. Neither Ukraine nor Russia officially commented on these events.



A month ago, on May 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck another long-range space communications center in occupied Crimea, near the village of Semidvirye near Alushta.