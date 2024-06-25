Number of explosions in Kharkiv, there are arrivals (updated)

On the morning of 25 June 2024, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv.

This was reported by local authorities, Censor.NET reports.

"There are arrivals in Kharkiv. Be careful," the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, writes.

"A series of explosions in Kharkiv!" adds the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Read more: Almost 800 educational facilities were destroyed in Kharkiv - Terekhov addresses UN

No further information is currently available.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the strike hit a residential area in one of the city's largest districts. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Apartment blocks were damaged.