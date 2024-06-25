EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2026

25 June, the EU Council decided to extend temporary protection until 4 March 2026 for more than 4 million Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Council of Europe.

The temporary protection mechanism was launched on 4 March 2022. The decision to extend it today does not change the decision of March 2022 on the categories of persons covered by temporary protection.

The Temporary Protection Directive grants Ukrainians the right to residence, access to the labour market, housing, social, medical and other assistance.

It also helps Member States to manage the arrival of people in an orderly and efficient manner.

"Day after day, Russia is terrorising the Ukrainian people with its bombing campaign. These are dangerous circumstances. Those who have fled Russian aggression can continue to count on our solidarity," said Nicole de Maure, Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, representing the country currently holding the EU Council Presidency.

Currently, almost 4.2 million people displaced from Ukraine are enjoying temporary protection in the EU, including one third of children.

