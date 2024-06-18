Only one in four Ukrainian refugees in Germany is employed

According to the Federal Labour Agency of Germany, as of mid-March, 529,000 of the 1.17 million Ukrainian refugees in Germany were able to work. The labour force participation rate of Ukrainians is 26.5 per cent, including those employed part-time or in so-called mini-jobs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

As part of the accelerated integration programme in the German labour market (Jobturbo), from November 2023 to the end of May 2024, about 33,000 refugees from Ukraine were employed, which is significantly less than planned when the programme was launched.

Read more: Poles’ attitude towards refugees from Ukraine has deteriorated - survey

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil announced the launch of the Jobturbo programme in autumn 2023. The programme is designed to integrate migrants who have a chance of being granted asylum in Germany, as well as Ukrainians who have temporary protection in Germany due to the war, into the German labour market more quickly. At the time, the German government announced plans to employ 200,000 Ukrainians through this programme.