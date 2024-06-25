Information on escape of mobilised ex-prisoners from training centre is fake - Land Forces

The information about the escape of former convicts who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are being trained in one of the training centres is not true.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.

"All former prisoners are currently undergoing active training and preparing to perform combat missions in their units. Unfortunately, some Ukrainian media outlets are spreading unverified and unreliable information that works for the enemy and discredits the mobilisation campaign," the statement said.

Read more: 4,500 convicts agreed to leave prison for front - Ministry of Justice

It is also noted that former convicts, motivated and patriotic, joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of their own free will. Soon we will be able to see their work on the battlefield.

"We demand that the media that spread this fake immediately refute it on their platforms," the Land Forces added.