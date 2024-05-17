4,500 convicts agreed to leave prison for front - Ministry of Justice

In April, the Ministry of Justice conducted a survey among prisoners, where they were asked questions about release by signing a contract for military service. Agreed that it is necessary to adopt a law on conditional early release by entering into a contract for military service of almost 5 thousand convicts

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska told about this in an interview with "Glavkom".

"4.5 thousand convicts answered: "Yes". At the same time, it should be understood: the administrations of the institutions serving sentences did not interview the prisoners according to the articles of the Criminal Code, some of whom are currently not subject to mobilization. Also, their state of health was not taken into account. And, I repeat, the most important criterion is motivation," Vysotska emphasized.

She noted that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ministry received more than a thousand applications from convicts eager to fight.

"However, neither the military nor the parliament was ready to approve their mobilization at that time. During the public debate surrounding the changes to the mobilization law, which continued since the end of last year, the situation changed," the deputy minister explained.

She also commented on the words of People's Deputy Oleksandr Bakumov, who announced that the number of prisoners in Ukraine who are potentially subject to mobilization is 20,000. Vysotska noted that when the Ministry of Justice prepared the specified statistics for people's deputies, about 4,000 convicts diagnosed with socially dangerous diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis were immediately rejected. However, the obstacle may not be so much a "bouquet" of diseases as the convict's lack of desire to go to war.

Also remind, at the beginning of May, the Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said that from 10 to 20 thousand convicts could go to the front. This, in turn, will make it possible to unload overcrowded cells in pre-trial detention centers.

