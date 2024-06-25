ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10018 visitors online
News War
2 047 2

Explosions occur again in Kharkiv

Дозвіл бити по РФ покращив ситуацію з обстрілами Харкова, - Терехов

On the evening of June 25, 2024, explosions were heard in Kharkiv again.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" he said.

Read more: Number of explosions in Kharkiv, there are arrivals (updated)

No more information is available at this time.

In the morning it was reported that the enemy shelled Kharkiv. The attack hit a residential area in one of the largest districts of the city.

Author: 

explosion (1595) Kharkiv (1412)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 