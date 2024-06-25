Explosions occur again in Kharkiv

On the evening of June 25, 2024, explosions were heard in Kharkiv again.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" he said.

No more information is available at this time.

In the morning it was reported that the enemy shelled Kharkiv. The attack hit a residential area in one of the largest districts of the city.