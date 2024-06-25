Air alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG-31K aircraft taking off from Russia

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Do not ignore the air raid warning!" the air force warned.

18:07 The threat has been dismissed. The alert lasted 45 minutes.