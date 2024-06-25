ENG
News
Russians attacked cultural centre in Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with kamikaze drone. PHOTO

In Mykhaylivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, the occupiers attacked a cultural centre with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This is what the cultural centre in Mykhailivka, Beryslav district, looks like today.

This afternoon, Russian troops attacked the building with a kamikaze drone. The hit damaged windows, doors and walls," the statement said.

As noted, no civilians were injured.

