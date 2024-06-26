What Ukrainian defenders who returned home after being tortured in Russian captivity look like. PHOTOS

The State Border Guard Service published photos of Ukrainian soldiers who returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity on 25 June.

"The first hours after the exchange. Then: meetings with relatives, rehabilitation and the opportunity to breathe freedom again," the post reads.















Photo: Petro Zadorozhnyi

On 25 June, another 90 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity.

Among the people who have returned home are soldiers of the National Guard, Navy, Army, territorial fighters, border guards. Also the defenders of Mariupol and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Soldiers who served in the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk sectors.