Explosions occurred in Kharkiv

Вибухи пролунали у Харкові

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv, probably there are hits outside the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne correspondents.

The Air Force had previously announced the launch of the GABs by tactical aircraft in the Kharkiv region.

explosion (1595) shoot out (14488) Kharkiv (1412) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
