At night, occupiers shelled Kupiansk and Borova, fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Kharkiv

Yesterday at 10:23 am, the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv came under fire. As a result of the shelling, the windows of the apartment and entrance windows of the buildings were damaged.

Shelling in the Kharkiv region

03:20 a.m. Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. A house and a car burned down as a result of the shelling by the KABs.

26 June 02:40 a.m. Izium district, Borova village. A shop was burning as a result of the shelling. The building of the pharmacy and the glazing of the building of the central district hospital were damaged.





04:50 p.m. Kharkiv district, Bobrivka village. A garden association. As a result of the shelling by the KABs, 3 houses were damaged, 4 people were injured .

. 25 June at noon at the address: Bohodukhiv district, Odnorobivka village. The building of the educational institution was damaged as a result of the shelling by S-300.









Also read: Occupants hit Bobrivka village in Kharkiv region with MRLS: 4 people injured

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked eight times in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Tykhe with the support of aviation during the day. Ukrainian Armed Forces units successfully repelled five enemy assaults, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made 10 attempts to push our units from their positions near the towns of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The situation remains tense in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, where the battle is still ongoing.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russia was testing modified ammunition, using the city of Kharkiv as a foothold for its training.