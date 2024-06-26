US will take action if Russia tries to influence presidential election - State Department

The United States is ready to take retaliatory measures if Russia tries to influence the results of the November 2024 presidential election.

This was stated by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have documented their attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. We remain vigilant to the Russian threat and will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action moving forward," she said.

Coulter also emphasized that the Kremlin is trying to sow confusion and deepen divisions in Western societies, particularly in Europe.

"The good news is that after the recent European Parliament elections, some predicted an avalanche-like increase in the number of votes of parties that may be skeptical of the European project. But according to the election results, we saw that the pro-European center won. So I think it's important to note this," the State Department spokesperson summarized.

Read more: US State Department adds Russia and Belarus to list of state sponsors of human trafficking