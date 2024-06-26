Additional restrictions are being introduced in border area in Zakarpattia region - SBGS

Additional restrictions are being introduced in the border area in Zakarpattia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service.

They explained the introduction of restrictions by strengthening the protection of the state border and control over compliance with the border regime, as well as to prevent offenses in the border area.

The restrictions will be in effect temporarily, until the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine is lifted.

Where restrictions are introduced

They will be in effect in the border area within the Stavnenska, Kostrynska, Velykobereznianska, Dubrynitsko-Malobereznianska, Onokivska, Kholmkivska, Siurtivska, Chop territorial communities of Uzhhorod district.

What is prohibited

stay of persons and performance of works outside settlements, stay of persons and vehicles on roads that are not in the register of highways and lead to the state border, as well as movement on them in the dark - from 22.00 to 05.00. Restrictions do not apply to roads that provide transportation between settlements or to state border crossing points;

stopping vehicles on the side of the road outside of established parking lots, unless it is due to technical malfunctions;

transportation of weapons and any means of active defense in vehicles without appropriate permits;

use of night vision devices, thermal imaging equipment, radio stations, except for those installed on special equipment and vehicles for specialized purposes or registered in accordance with the established procedure;

use and flight of light aircraft.

At the same time, the border guards noted, the restrictions do not apply to officials or employees of state bodies, local governments, law enforcement agencies, civil defense agencies, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, employees of public utilities, emergency (ambulance) medical care, state and municipal property entities in order to fulfill their powers necessary to avert threats and ensure the safety and health of citizens, railway traffic safety, ensuring and maintaining the vital functions of critical infrastructure facilities, protecting and restoring water bioresources, and providing humanitarian, medical and social services to the population.

