Explosions are heard in Kharkiv
The sounds of explosions are reported in Kharkiv.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the post of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"Be careful - the sounds of explosions can be heard in Kharkiv," the message reads.
In his turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synieubov also reported on the attack by the Russians.
"The occupiers are striking: Kharkiv and the region, be careful!" - he wrote.
