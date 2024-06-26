Russians shelled Kherson: 5 men were injured

This was reported in the Kherson regional military administration, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of an enemy attack, the premises of the humanitarian headquarters, as well as three cars, were damaged," the message reads.

As noted, five men born in 2002, 1996, 1984, 1966 and 1987 were attacked by the occupiers. They were diagnosed with contusions. The victims went to the hospital on their own, where they were given the necessary medical assistance.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts are under fire, one person is killed, 9 are wounded. PHOTOS

In turn, the head of the Kherson RMA, Roman Mrochko, reported: "Today in the afternoon, the Russians covered the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with heavy fire. Private houses and high-rise buildings came under enemy attack. The resident of one of them is visually impaired, and an employee of the Kherson told the man about the damage the enemy caused to his apartment of the city military administration, and now and as quickly as possible the consequences of the hit will be eliminated."

It will be reminded that during the past day, June 25, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements of the Kherson region, including Kherson.