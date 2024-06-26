Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts are under fire, one person is killed, 9 are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region. Four districts of the region are under enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Volnovakha district

A person was killed in Zolota Nyva of Velykonovosilkivska TG. In Komar, 1 person was wounded and houses on three streets were damaged.

Pokrovskyi district

According to the RMA, at dawn, Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Selydove, damaging 37 private houses, 6 five-storey buildings and an administrative building.

Kramatorsk district

In Yampol of Lyman TG, 5 houses and 6 outbuildings were destroyed. In Predtechine of Kostiantynivka TG, 3 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

The RMA notes that the Toretsk community suffered serious shelling: in Toretsk, 6 people were wounded, 8 multi-storey buildings, 5 administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in New York, a person was wounded and 2 houses were damaged; in Pivdenne, a person was wounded and a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 7 private houses, 2 industrial buildings, an infrastructure facility and an administrative building were damaged.







249 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 29 children.