NABU conducts searches at Tymoshenko, ex-deputy head of Presidential Office. PHOTO

On 27 June, NABU officers came to the home of the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, with searches.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to UP, Tymoshenko was searched in connection with the case of leaks from NABU.

Read more: Kyrylo Tymoshenko’s TV studio asks for "financial support" to continue working on "information front"