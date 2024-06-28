ENG
News War
Drone attacked oil depot in Tambov region of Russia, causing fire

The attack on the oil depot took place at 4:35 am on 28 June. A fire broke out at the scene.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The drone hit the base in the Michurinsky district. The fire has now been localised. The authorities reported that there were no casualties.

"The nearest settlement is 3 km away. If necessary, residents will be evacuated. Everything is ready for this," said the head of the region, Maksim Yegorov.

