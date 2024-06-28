Drone attacked oil depot in Tambov region of Russia, causing fire
The attack on the oil depot took place at 4:35 am on 28 June. A fire broke out at the scene.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.
The drone hit the base in the Michurinsky district. The fire has now been localised. The authorities reported that there were no casualties.
"The nearest settlement is 3 km away. If necessary, residents will be evacuated. Everything is ready for this," said the head of the region, Maksim Yegorov.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password