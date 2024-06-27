Drones attacked chemical plant in Tver region of Russia - Russian media

On the night of 27 June, 4 drones attacked the Redki Research Plant in Tver Oblast. It produces chemical products, including aviation fuel.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian edition of "Baza" and the Astra Telegram channel.

It is noted that the attack damaged a pipeline, the roof and the building of one of the workshops at the plant.

It is stated that the staff allegedly evacuated and there were no casualties as a result of the UAV attack.

The drones allegedly targeted the "Redkinsky Research Plant", about 40 kilometres from Tver. The plant produces chemicals and additives, including those used in the military industry.

More about the attack on the plant

Baza writes that one of the drones allegedly hit the roof of workshop No. 4 and then exploded. The second drone was allegedly shot down by air defence forces and then also crashed near the shop. A few minutes later, it exploded. The third drone attacked the territory of the flammable liquids plant. The attack damaged a pipeline and started a fire.

Two hours later, another drone attacked the plant. It also attacked workshop No. 4.

The Russian authorities did not officially report the attack on the plant. The Ukrainian side also did not comment on the situation.

According to Astra, OJSC Redkinsky Research Plant is one of the largest chemical production facilities in the Tver region, producing more than 40 different products for various purposes.

