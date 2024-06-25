Russians claim to have shot down allegedly 30 Ukrainian drones. PHOTO

On the morning of 25 June, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that air defence forces had shot down 29 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region and another over Voronezh region at night.

According to Censor.NET, Russian Telegram channels write about this.

At the same time, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, claimed that two drones had been shot down. And the head of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported a massive drone attack and that two residents of the region were injured. It also became known that residential buildings were damaged.

