Russians claim massive UAV attack on Belgorod

The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the region was being attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district were subjected to a massive UAV attack. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured. A woman with a closed head injury and a fracture of the right arm was taken by an ambulance to city hospital No. 2," Gladkov wrote.

In addition, according to him, windows in 4 apartments of 4 apartment buildings in the city were smashed. The roof and facade of one private house were damaged. The facades of 2 commercial buildings were also damaged, 4 cars were cut and a gas supply line was damaged.

In Belgorod district, in the village of Severny, windows were smashed in 3 apartments of an apartment building.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on the afternoon of 23 June 2024, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, it was loud in Sevastopol.

